Iga Swiatek Triumphs at Korea Open in Thrilling Comeback

Iga Swiatek secured victory at the Korea Open, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova in a comeback match. Despite a shaky start and multiple faults, Swiatek claimed her third title of the year and 25th career title overall, continuing her successful streak in WTA finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:43 IST
In a dramatic showdown, top-seeded Iga Swiatek rallied past No. 2-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova to clinch the Korea Open title on Sunday. Swiatek staged a remarkable comeback after losing the first set, finishing 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 in a gripping contest.

The match was held at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center and lasted nearly three hours. Despite several challenges, including dropping her serve five times and committing nine double-faults, Swiatek persevered, demonstrating her resilience and skill on the court.

Swiatek's victory marks her third title of the year and 25th overall, adding to her remarkable career achievements, including the Cincinnati Open and her first Wimbledon title earlier this season. Her record now stands at 25-5 in WTA finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

