Germany's Leo Neugebauer ascended from an Olympic silver medalist to a world champion by claiming decathlon gold on Sunday. His impressive javelin throw of 64.34 meters, a personal record, was instrumental in overtaking long-time frontrunner Kyle Garland of the United States.

The athlete overcame a lackluster start in the hurdles, making significant gains in the discus event with a championship throw of 56.15 meters. He maintained momentum with a solid pole vault, keeping close to Puerto Rico's Ayden Owens-Delerme, who eventually took silver.

Displaying remarkable perseverance in the final 1,500 meters, Neugebauer ran a personal best and finished with 8,804 points against Owens-Delerme's 8,784. This athletic feat underscores Neugebauer's unwavering determination and strategic excellence on the soggy world stage.