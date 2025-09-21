Left Menu

Leo Neugebauer's Decathlon Triumph: Gold from Grit

Germany's Leo Neugebauer clinched decathlon gold at the World Championships, outperforming his past Olympic silver. A personal best in the javelin helped him overtake competitor Kyle Garland. Puerto Rico's Ayden Owens-Delerme secured silver. Neugebauer's resilience, showcased in his running and hurdles, ensured his victory.

Germany's Leo Neugebauer ascended from an Olympic silver medalist to a world champion by claiming decathlon gold on Sunday. His impressive javelin throw of 64.34 meters, a personal record, was instrumental in overtaking long-time frontrunner Kyle Garland of the United States.

The athlete overcame a lackluster start in the hurdles, making significant gains in the discus event with a championship throw of 56.15 meters. He maintained momentum with a solid pole vault, keeping close to Puerto Rico's Ayden Owens-Delerme, who eventually took silver.

Displaying remarkable perseverance in the final 1,500 meters, Neugebauer ran a personal best and finished with 8,804 points against Owens-Delerme's 8,784. This athletic feat underscores Neugebauer's unwavering determination and strategic excellence on the soggy world stage.

