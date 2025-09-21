Left Menu

Pellegrini's Redemption: A Derby Triumph

Lorenzo Pellegrini, recently stripped of his captaincy and facing contract uncertainty, scored the decisive goal in Roma's 1-0 win over Lazio in the Rome derby. Despite prior setbacks and criticism, Pellegrini celebrated a career-highlight moment amid intense derby emotions and significant crowd reactions at the Stadio Olimpico.

Updated: 21-09-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a gripping turn of events, Lorenzo Pellegrini overcame recent challenges by scoring a pivotal goal in Roma's victory against Lazio in the Rome derby.

Pellegrini, despite losing the captaincy and facing an uncertain future with his contract, made a triumphant return to the spotlight with Sunday's decisive strike, igniting fervor among Roma's most devoted supporters.

The match, marked by heightened emotions and security concerns, took place in sweltering temperatures to minimize disorder, yet was a testament to Pellegrini's unwavering dedication to his childhood club, Roma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

