In a gripping turn of events, Lorenzo Pellegrini overcame recent challenges by scoring a pivotal goal in Roma's victory against Lazio in the Rome derby.

Pellegrini, despite losing the captaincy and facing an uncertain future with his contract, made a triumphant return to the spotlight with Sunday's decisive strike, igniting fervor among Roma's most devoted supporters.

The match, marked by heightened emotions and security concerns, took place in sweltering temperatures to minimize disorder, yet was a testament to Pellegrini's unwavering dedication to his childhood club, Roma.

