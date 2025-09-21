Left Menu

Daniel Stahl's Golden Throw: Triumph Amidst Torrential Rain

Daniel Stahl of Sweden secured his second world title with a throw of 70.47m at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, overcoming weather delays. Mykolas Alekna earned silver, extending his podium presence but missing a title. Samoa's Alex Rose won the bronze, marking a historic moment for his nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:57 IST
In a dramatic conclusion to the 2025 World Athletics Championships, Sweden's Daniel Stahl claimed his second world title with a season-best throw of 70.47 meters. His remarkable effort came during the final men's discus event, delayed by over two hours due to heavy rain.

Lithuanian Mykolas Alekna initially led with a throw of 67.84 meters before weather conditions halted the competition. The athletes returned post-ceremony, with volunteers ensuring conditions were safe. Ultimately, Alekna secured silver as his final attempt resulted in a foul, and he looked to match his father's legacy.

Alex Rose from Samoa made history by winning the bronze medal, with a fifth-attempt throw of 66.96 meters, pushing Australia's Matt Denny from the podium. Rose's success marked Samoa's first-ever world championship medal, adding significance to the global sporting event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

