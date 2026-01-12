India Think Tank Forum 2026: Bridging Ideas and Action at Nalanda

Nalanda University, Bihar, is the venue for the eighth edition of the India Think Tank Forum (ITTF), hosted by the Observer Research Foundation. This significant event is bringing together a vast array of policy experts to discuss shifting global dynamics and India's methods to tackle these evolving challenges. Taking place from January 12-13, 2026, ITTF serves as a strategic platform for reflection and dialogue.

The India Think Tank Forum, heralded as ORF's annual premiere initiative, functions as a nationwide stage for India's diverse think-tank community. Dubbed an 'intellectual gym', this event pushes participants to challenge status quos and hone their analytical skills. The 2026 edition's focus, 'India in a Changing World: Building Inner Resilience', highlights the importance of regional diversity and policy decentralisation, with an emphasis on unity in policy discussions across the nation.

The Forum is designed to encourage cross-sectoral collaboration and critical dialogue among researchers, academics, and institutional leaders. Comprising over 80 participants from 75 think tanks, the Forum seeks to broaden the ORF's network and bridge commentary and action. Sessions range over topics like geopolitics, economy, sustainability, technology, and social transformation, underlining India's preparedness for the complexities of future global landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)