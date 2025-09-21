Left Menu

Swiatek Triumphs in Seoul: Overcomes Odds to Clinch Korea Open

Iga Swiatek secured the Korea Open title after a challenging match against Ekaterina Alexandrova. Despite dropping her own serve multiple times and having more double faults, Swiatek triumphed in a match lasting nearly three hours. This win marks her third title of the year and celebrates her family history in Seoul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:14 IST
Iga Swiatek, the top-seeded tennis star, displayed resilience and skill to clinch the Korea Open title, overcoming second-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in a grueling match held at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.

The match lasted nearly three hours, with Swiatek managing to secure victory despite being statistically outperformed in several areas, including serves and points won.

This triumph adds to Swiatek's impressive tally of titles, marking her third this year and her 25th overall, while also holding personal significance tied to her family's Olympic history in Seoul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

