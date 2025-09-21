Swiatek Triumphs in Seoul: Overcomes Odds to Clinch Korea Open

Iga Swiatek, the top-seeded tennis star, displayed resilience and skill to clinch the Korea Open title, overcoming second-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in a grueling match held at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.

The match lasted nearly three hours, with Swiatek managing to secure victory despite being statistically outperformed in several areas, including serves and points won.

This triumph adds to Swiatek's impressive tally of titles, marking her third this year and her 25th overall, while also holding personal significance tied to her family's Olympic history in Seoul.

