Verstappen Dominates Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Piastri Crashes

Max Verstappen claimed a decisive victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, extending his winning streak while Oscar Piastri suffered a crash. McLaren missed securing their constructors' title with Lando Norris finishing seventh due to a slow pitstop. George Russell and Carlos Sainz completed the podium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:15 IST
Max Verstappen asserted his dominance once again, cruising to victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, marking his second consecutive win and reviving his championship hopes. The Red Bull driver also achieved a 'Grand Slam' by leading every lap and setting the fastest time.

The race commenced with drama as Oscar Piastri crashed, forfeiting his lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris. McLaren's aspirations of clinching their 10th constructors' title took a hit, now deferred to the Singapore Grand Prix.

George Russell secured second place for Mercedes, with Carlos Sainz bringing Williams to its first podium finish since 2021. Lando Norris concluded in seventh following a pitstop setback, while McLaren still leads the constructors' standings.

