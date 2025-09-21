Left Menu

Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

Lewis Hamilton plans to apologize to Charles Leclerc after failing to return a position during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Despite Ferrari's instructions, Hamilton maintained his spot, leaving Leclerc behind him. Hamilton explained it as a misjudgment, while Leclerc appeared unconcerned by the incident.

Lewis Hamilton
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One world champion, is set to apologize to Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc after not returning a position during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. Hamilton finished eighth while Leclerc came in ninth.

Leclerc let Hamilton pass earlier in the race to allow him a chance to catch the cars ahead. Despite a late call from Ferrari to swap positions back, the request went unfulfilled. Hamilton, who started in the 12th position, said he was still focused on catching McLaren's Lando Norris and received the instruction too late.

Hamilton explained the situation, stating, "I did lift on the straight and even braked, but Leclerc missed it by four tenths." Team boss Fred Vasseur noted that Hamilton may have misjudged where the start/finish line was. Leclerc, who was unconcerned about finishing ninth instead of eighth, remarked, "It's not a significant issue."

(With inputs from agencies.)

