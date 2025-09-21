Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

Chelsea climbed to the summit of the Women's Super League standings following their tight 1-0 win against Leicester City, thanks to Aggie Beever-Jones' striking prowess. Completing the trio of wins, Chelsea stands at nine points from three games, showcasing their early season dominance.

The round of matches was marred by the postponement of Liverpool's fixture at Aston Villa and a moment of remembrance for former Liverpool and Chelsea manager Matt Beard, who passed away at 47. Beever-Jones secured the victory with a deft strike, assisted aptly by Erin Cuthbert's creative play.

While Manchester United and Arsenal locked horns to an uneventful goalless draw, both teams failed to capitalize on opportunities to dethrone Chelsea. The week saw varying fortunes across the league, with West Ham sinking to the bottom following a defeat and Manchester City cruising past Tottenham for a resounding victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)