Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

On a bustling Sunday in sports, the NFL takes center stage with the Green Bay Packers' Tucker Kraft in action against the Cleveland Browns, while Brandon Coleman of the Washington Commanders sits out against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In basketball, A'ja Wilson has made WNBA history by claiming her fourth MVP award. Meanwhile, the hockey world mourns the passing of Bernie Parent, the legendary goalie who led the Philadelphia Flyers to their historic Stanley Cups.

Other highlights include the cancellation of the LPGA's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship due to inclement weather, while NASCAR and F1 keep motorsports fans captivated, closing with electronic sports events unfolding across continents.