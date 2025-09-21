Left Menu

Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

This Sunday spotlights a variety of sports, from the NFL games featuring the Green Bay Packers to NASCAR and F1 races. A'ja Wilson makes history by winning her fourth WNBA MVP title, while the NHL mourns the loss of Bernie Parent. The LPGA event faced cancellation due to rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On a bustling Sunday in sports, the NFL takes center stage with the Green Bay Packers' Tucker Kraft in action against the Cleveland Browns, while Brandon Coleman of the Washington Commanders sits out against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In basketball, A'ja Wilson has made WNBA history by claiming her fourth MVP award. Meanwhile, the hockey world mourns the passing of Bernie Parent, the legendary goalie who led the Philadelphia Flyers to their historic Stanley Cups.

Other highlights include the cancellation of the LPGA's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship due to inclement weather, while NASCAR and F1 keep motorsports fans captivated, closing with electronic sports events unfolding across continents.

