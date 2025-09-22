A'ja Wilson's Fourth MVP Award and Aces' Remarkable Comeback

In a closely fought race, Las Vegas Aces centre A'ja Wilson secured her fourth WNBA Most Valuable Player award on Sunday. The award marks her second consecutive MVP honor, highlighting a remarkable season turnaround for the Aces as they emerged from playoff doubts to contenders for the championship title.

Wilson received 657 points with 51 first-place votes from a national panel, edging out Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier and Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas. Her leadership helped the Aces bounce back with a 16-game win streak, ending the regular season with a strong 30–14 record and securing the second playoff seed.

Wilson's performance was not limited to offense, as she also shared the Defensive Player of the Year award, leading the league in blocks. As the Aces gear up for their next playoff challenge against Indiana Fever, they hold championship ambitions in sight, driven by Wilson's all-around excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)