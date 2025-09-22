Boca Juniors Collapse to a Draw After Leading by Two

Boca Juniors had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Central Cordoba in the Argentine Primera Division Clausura tournament on Sunday. Despite taking a strong two-goal lead through strikes from Rodrigo Battaglia and Miguel Merentiel, Boca could not hold their advantage.

Milton Gimenez's powerful header was acrobatically saved by Cordoba's goalkeeper, Alan Aguerre. Boca's breakthrough came in the 41st minute, with Battaglia scoring from close range following a corner. Merentiel extended the lead in the 56th minute with a confident finish from the center of the box.

Cordoba fought back six minutes later as Jose Florentin capitalized on a corner, and Ivan Gomez secured the equalizer with a stunning strike from outside the box seven minutes from time. Currently third in the standings with 14 points, Boca next faces Defensa y Justicia on Saturday.