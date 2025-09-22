India's Cricket Dominance: A Rivalry Redefined
India's cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav claims that matches between India and Pakistan no longer constitute a 'real rivalry' after India's comprehensive win in the Asia Cup, maintaining a leading record against Pakistan. Despite recent tensions, India showcases continued dominance, while addressing on-field errors like dropped catches.
Suryakumar Yadav, captain of the Indian cricket team, declared that matches against Pakistan have evolved beyond their traditional rivalry status following India's decisive six-wicket win in the Asia Cup Super Four match on Sunday.
This victory enhances India's head-to-head record in the Twenty20 format against Pakistan to 11-3, highlighting India's dominance. Despite a backdrop of military tensions, players refrained from the customary post-match handshakes.
India, however, faced criticism for their fielding, dropping four catches. Yadav noted that the team is addressing these issues, with the fielding coach summoning the underperforming players for further review. He emphasized readiness for the upcoming match against Bangladesh in Dubai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
