Pogacar's Determined Pursuit: Eyes Set on Road Race Glory

After a rare defeat in the time trial at the Cycling Road World Championships, Tadej Pogacar is motivated to win the upcoming road race. Despite finishing fourth and conceding to Remco Evenepoel, Pogacar expresses hope for improvements and anticipates a grueling challenge in the championship's closing event.

Updated: 22-09-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:43 IST
Tadej Pogacar
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar faced an unusual setback in the individual time trial at the Cycling Road World Championships in Rwanda, losing to Belgium's Remco Evenepoel. The defeat boosted his resolve to win the road race this weekend.

Pogacar, a four-time Tour de France champion, aimed for a double triumph in the championship. He was second-last to start the 40.6km time trial but was overtaken by Evenepoel, who secured his third consecutive world title. Despite finishing fourth, Pogacar praised Evenepoel's exceptional performance.

Pogacar expressed disappointment over missing the chance for a double win, attributing it to insufficient training due to recent illness. Looking forward, he is prepared for the challenging 267.5 km road race course, which serves as the first championships' finale in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

