UP Rudras Exit HIL: Focusing on Grassroots Hockey

In a significant move, the UP Rudras have announced their withdrawal from the Hockey India League, citing financial challenges as a key factor. The franchise described the decision as a difficult one, emphasizing the unsustainable nature of continued participation in the league.

Team director Cedric D'Souza acknowledged the league's contributions to Indian hockey but stressed the importance of redirecting resources to where they can make a more lasting impact. Attention will now shift to strengthening hockey's foundation in India, with investment in schools, community programs, and scouting and training initiatives.

Star player Hardik Singh expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent the Rudras, while fellow player Lalit Upadhyay highlighted the role the league has played. Both remain committed to nurturing the sport's future at the grassroots level in Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)