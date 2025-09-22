Visa Revamps Strategy: Ditches NFL Sponsorship, Embraces Team and Creator Partnerships

In a strategic pivot, Visa has decided to conclude its three-decade-long sponsorship of the NFL, opting not to renew its contract that expires in March 2026. The company intends to redirect its investments towards partnerships with teams, players, and creators, a move it believes aligns better with its marketing goals, according to Chief Marketing Officer Frank Cooper, who spoke to Reuters.

American Express will step into the void left by Visa, securing a lucrative deal reported to be worth approximately $910 million over seven years. Although AmEx remained tight-lipped about the specifics, Cooper highlighted the increasing costs of sports rights as a factor in Visa's decision to explore alternative avenues for fan engagement and brand activation.

Visa's revamped strategy will involve shifting focus from traditional sponsorship models to creating original content and hosting live events, aiming to enrich the fan experience. This change coincides with Visa's preparation for a significant global sports cycle, which includes the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where it plans to implement its fan-first model, first tested during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)