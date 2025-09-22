Left Menu

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez Faces Injury Setback

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, 22, will miss three weeks due to a leg muscle injury sustained during a match against Getafe. The injury prevents him from participating in Barcelona's upcoming Champions League game against Paris St Germain. Lopez recently scored twice in a win against Valencia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:35 IST
Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has been ruled out for three weeks due to a leg muscle injury suffered during the team's 3-0 victory over Getafe this past weekend, according to the club's announcement on Monday.

The 22-year-old Spain international was injured late in the match after entering as a second-half substitute. Lopez had recently made headlines for scoring twice in Barcelona's 6-0 triumph against Valencia.

The injury will sideline Lopez for Barcelona's upcoming Champions League face-off against Paris St Germain on October 1. Presently, the LaLiga champions, who are preparing to visit Oviedo on Thursday, are trailing league leaders Real Madrid by two points.

