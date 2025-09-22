Barcelona's Fermin Lopez Faces Injury Setback

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has been ruled out for three weeks due to a leg muscle injury suffered during the team's 3-0 victory over Getafe this past weekend, according to the club's announcement on Monday.

The 22-year-old Spain international was injured late in the match after entering as a second-half substitute. Lopez had recently made headlines for scoring twice in Barcelona's 6-0 triumph against Valencia.

The injury will sideline Lopez for Barcelona's upcoming Champions League face-off against Paris St Germain on October 1. Presently, the LaLiga champions, who are preparing to visit Oviedo on Thursday, are trailing league leaders Real Madrid by two points.