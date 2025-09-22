Left Menu

Praveen Kumar's Leap to Glory: A Paralympic Champion's Quest for Gold

Paralympic high jump champion Praveen Kumar, 22, is determined to win his first world championship gold in his fourth appearance. Despite challenges, such as an injury impacting his 2024 performance, Kumar remains optimistic. His journey, backed by his parents, reflects resilience and passion for athletics.

Updated: 22-09-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:06 IST
Praveen Kumar, the 22-year-old Paralympic high jump champion, is set to make his fourth appearance at the World Para Athletics Championships. With determination, he eyes his first gold, reflecting years of perseverance despite personal challenges.

Originating from Govindgarh village, Kumar faced an uphill battle, initially competing against able-bodied athletes. He transitioned to para sports in 2018, and since then, has clinched multiple accolades, including a bronze in the 2023 Paris edition.

Injuries have at times hindered his performance, notably in 2024, yet his resolve remains firm. Kumar's journey, fueled by support from his parents and a passion for athletics, showcases the evolving recognition and opportunities within para sports in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

