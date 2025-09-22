Young Dreamer Aryan Sharma Makes U-19 Debut Against Idol's Hometown Team

Aryan Sharma, just 17, realized a childhood dream by debuting for Australia's U-19 cricket team against India, his idol Virat Kohli's homeland, in a youth ODI on Sunday. This appearance was a poignant moment for Sharma, who saw his aspirations take shape from an 11-year-old's vision in 2018.

Back in 2018, Aryan attended the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground with a sign reading, 'Virat, you are my inspiration. Watch me play for Australia in 2025.' Now, in 2025, his prophecy has been fulfilled through perseverance and familial support, achieving his goal within the junior ranks of Australian cricket.

Despite a modest personal performance on his debut, with 10 runs and wicketless, the match saw India's U-19 team secure an emphatic victory over Australia. Led by a powerful innings from Abhigyan Kundu, who remained unbeaten on 87, India cruised to a seven-wicket win after Australia managed 225/9. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)