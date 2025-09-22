Left Menu

Global Gridiron Fever: NFL's Touchdown in Dublin

The NFL hosts the second of seven international games in Dublin with the Steelers vs. Vikings match, drawing over 600,000 ticket requests. This game marks the NFL's first regular-season game in Ireland, reflecting a growing interest in American football globally. Upcoming games are slated for London, Berlin, and Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:58 IST
Global Gridiron Fever: NFL's Touchdown in Dublin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The NFL is set to make history on Sunday with the second of a record seven international matches, as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin. This marks the NFL's inaugural regular-season game in the Irish capital, amid a surge of worldwide interest in American football.

Managing Director and Head of NFL International, Gerrit Meier, disclosed that over 600,000 digital devices queued up online for tickets to the event at Croke Park. The league is also organizing a series of free fan events across Dublin to give the city a 'mini Super Bowl' atmosphere.

League executives like Peter O'Reilly highlight the increasing eagerness from global cities to host NFL games, adding that outreach from cities is continuous. More games are scheduled for London, Berlin, and Madrid, expanding the NFL's international footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on OpenAI: A Strategic Partnership for AI Dominance

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on OpenAI: A Strategic Partnership for AI Dominanc...

 Global
2
Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

 United States
3
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
4
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025