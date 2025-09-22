Global Gridiron Fever: NFL's Touchdown in Dublin

The NFL is set to make history on Sunday with the second of a record seven international matches, as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin. This marks the NFL's inaugural regular-season game in the Irish capital, amid a surge of worldwide interest in American football.

Managing Director and Head of NFL International, Gerrit Meier, disclosed that over 600,000 digital devices queued up online for tickets to the event at Croke Park. The league is also organizing a series of free fan events across Dublin to give the city a 'mini Super Bowl' atmosphere.

League executives like Peter O'Reilly highlight the increasing eagerness from global cities to host NFL games, adding that outreach from cities is continuous. More games are scheduled for London, Berlin, and Madrid, expanding the NFL's international footprint.

