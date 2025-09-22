Left Menu

Depleted Indian Squad Led by Prannoy and Shetty at Korea Open 2025

The Korea Open 2025 will feature a smaller Indian badminton contingent, with HS Prannoy and Ayush Shetty leading the team. Other notable absences include Kidambi Srikkanth and PV Sindhu. The tournament will see Indian participation mainly in men's and mixed doubles categories, with limited involvement in women's singles.

Ayush Shetty. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Korea Open 2025, a major fixture on the Badminton World Tour as a Super 500 event, will kick off on Tuesday in Suwon, South Korea, showcasing a significantly reduced Indian lineup. Headlining the team's efforts will be HS Prannoy, a former bronze medalist at the World Championships, and Ayush Shetty.

Prannoy, once ranked sixth globally, has struggled with consistency since reaching his peak in 2023. Currently ranked 33rd, he is striving for his first BWF World Tour victory since the Malaysia Masters of that year. Shetty, who clinched the US Open Super 300 title in June, is the sole Indian to secure a tour title this season.

The Indian team also includes Kiran George in the main draw, with Tharun Mannepalli and Meiraba Luwang Maisnam entering through the qualifiers. Notable absentees from the tournament include former World Number One Kidambi Srikkanth, Lakshya Sen, and the accomplished men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. PV Sindhu's withdrawal leaves Anupama Upadhyaya as India's lone challenger in the women's singles, while Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan compete in mixed doubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

