Left Menu

Wrestling Weight Woes: WFI Cracks Down on Coaches and Competitors

The Wrestling Federation of India has issued a show-cause notice to Aman Sehrawat for being overweight at the World Championships. Four coaches were also questioned for failing to manage weight issues. The WFI plans to remove the weight tolerance system during trials to prevent future disqualifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:04 IST
Wrestling Weight Woes: WFI Cracks Down on Coaches and Competitors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has taken disciplinary action against wrestler Aman Sehrawat for failing to meet weight requirements at the World Championships, leading to his disqualification.

Aman, who was expected to medal in the men's freestyle 57kg category, weighed 1.7kg over the permissible limit on competition day. Four coaches accompanying the team also received notices for their oversight in managing the weight issue.

WFI is scrapping the weight tolerance system in trials after advice from coaches. Starting with the U23 World Championship trials in Lucknow, athletes must meet exact weight standards, with no tolerance. This measure aims to prepare wrestlers better for international competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Pothole Accident Claims Life in Maharashtra's Palghar District

Tragic Loss: Pothole Accident Claims Life in Maharashtra's Palghar District

 India
2
Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Move

Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Mo...

 Global
3
US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Communication

US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Commun...

 China
4
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025