Wrestling Weight Woes: WFI Cracks Down on Coaches and Competitors

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has taken disciplinary action against wrestler Aman Sehrawat for failing to meet weight requirements at the World Championships, leading to his disqualification.

Aman, who was expected to medal in the men's freestyle 57kg category, weighed 1.7kg over the permissible limit on competition day. Four coaches accompanying the team also received notices for their oversight in managing the weight issue.

WFI is scrapping the weight tolerance system in trials after advice from coaches. Starting with the U23 World Championship trials in Lucknow, athletes must meet exact weight standards, with no tolerance. This measure aims to prepare wrestlers better for international competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)