Belgian Mastermind Pascal Kina Joins Kalinga Lancers as Technical Coach

The Kalinga Lancers have announced a strategic reinforcement with the appointment of Belgian coach Pascal Kina as their Technical and Strategy Coach ahead of the upcoming Hockey India League season. Kina joins the team under the leadership of new Head Coach Jay Stacy, as revealed in a statement from Vedanta Kalinga Lancers.

Bringing over 20 years of coaching experience, the 57-year-old father of Olympic champion Antoine Kina has honed his skills with various international and club teams. Notable in his career, he has served as the Assistant Coach for Belgium's men's team (1998-2007) and spearheaded Belgium's women's team at the London 2012 Olympics. He has also sharpened Canada's and South Africa's women's teams, showcasing a strong international portfolio.

On the Belgian club scene, Kina has achieved remarkable success, formerly leading Waterloo Ducks Hockey Club and later Gantoise HC, clinching numerous victories, including the Euro Hockey League FINAL8 Men's 2025 title. Rajiv Kumar, CEO of Vedanta Aluminium, welcomed Kina's appointment, predicting a significant impact on the team's tactical prowess, alongside Head Coach Jay Stacy. Kina expressed excitement in joining the Odisha-based team known for its hockey culture and aims to build a formidable squad in the new season.