Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's Unexpected Transfer

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy's revered goalkeeper, has opened up about his recent transfer from Paris St Germain to Manchester City, amidst his initial intent to remain with the French side.

At the Ballon d'Or awards, where he was honored with the Yashin trophy, Donnarumma highlighted the strong bonds formed at PSG. Despite the transition, he now feels settled at Manchester City, which reportedly paid £30 million for him.

The goalkeeper lauds City's supportive environment, acknowledging the warmth and inclusivity from both staff and fellow players, highlighting the importance of these relationships for his professional journey.