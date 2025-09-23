Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's Unexpected Transfer
Gianluigi Donnarumma reflects on his move from Paris St Germain to Manchester City, expressing his initial desire to stay. Despite missing PSG, he feels welcomed at City and values the camaraderie amongst players. Reports indicate City paid £30 million for the goalkeeper's transfer.
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy's revered goalkeeper, has opened up about his recent transfer from Paris St Germain to Manchester City, amidst his initial intent to remain with the French side.
At the Ballon d'Or awards, where he was honored with the Yashin trophy, Donnarumma highlighted the strong bonds formed at PSG. Despite the transition, he now feels settled at Manchester City, which reportedly paid £30 million for him.
The goalkeeper lauds City's supportive environment, acknowledging the warmth and inclusivity from both staff and fellow players, highlighting the importance of these relationships for his professional journey.
