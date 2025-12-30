Left Menu

Luca Zidane: The Game-Changing Goalkeeper for Algeria

Algeria aims for a perfect Africa Cup of Nations group stage, benefiting from Luca Zidane's impressive goalkeeper skills. Since Zidane joined, Algeria has improved defensively, securing top position in Group E. Zidane, son of Zinedine Zidane, has integrated well, contributing to Algeria's victories and boosting team morale.

The Algeria national football team is setting its sights on an impeccable performance in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage as they face Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday. Key to their recent success is the standout performance of goalkeeper Luca Zidane, who has been instrumental in maintaining clean sheets and has gained significant attention for his stellar play in Morocco.

The two-time African champions have impressed in Group E, starting with a triumphant 3-0 victory over Sudan, followed by a 1-0 win against Burkina Faso. Much of what has kept them in contention for the top spot can be attributed to Zidane's crucial saves on the field. This marks a significant improvement from previous tournaments, where, after winning the Africa Cup in 2019, Algeria struggled in subsequent group stages.

Zidane, who switched his international allegiance from France to Algeria in September, has quickly adapted to his role as the team's first-choice goalkeeper. At 27, the Granada player has not only demonstrated skill but also leadership ability, as noted by his coach, Vladimir Petkovic, and teammate Rayan Ait-Nouri. As they prepare to face an already eliminated Equatorial Guinea, Algeria looks to Zidane to maintain their clean sheet record.

