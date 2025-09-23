Ousmane Dembele: From Potential to Ballon d'Or Glory

French forward Ousmane Dembele was awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or, marking a historic triumph for himself and Paris St Germain. Dembele's pivotal role in PSG's first-ever Champions League victory last season solidified his status, making him the sixth Frenchman to clinch the accolade since Karim Benzema's 2022 victory.

Dembele edged out fellow players, including Spain's Lamine Yamal, with PSG's Vitinha securing third place. The award, presented by football legend Ronaldinho, left Dembele overwhelmed yet grateful, particularly acknowledging the unwavering support from PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and coach Luis Enrique.

PSG, lauded for their collective strength, celebrated numerous accolades, including the Champions League, Ligue 1, and the French Cup, alongside individual achievements like Gianluigi Donnarumma's Yashin trophy win. Concurrently, Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati claimed the women's Ballon d'Or, underscoring a night of football glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)