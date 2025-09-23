Ousmane Dembele Shines Bright with Ballon d’Or Triumph

On a night of football glory, Ousmane Dembele was crowned the world's best player, taking home the coveted Ballon d'Or for his stellar performances with Paris St Germain (PSG). The French forward, who played a pivotal role in PSG's Champions League victory, became the sixth Frenchman to receive the award since Karim Benzema in 2022.

Dembele's triumph was shared with his PSG teammates and coach Luis Enrique, who guided the team to a historic treble of victories, including Ligue 1 and the French Cup. 'It's an incredible honor to receive this award, especially having it presented by football legend Ronaldinho,' said an emotional Dembele at the Paris ceremony.

The same event marked another milestone for women's football as Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati clinched her third consecutive Ballon d'Or. Despite not winning the Champions League this year, Bonmati expressed pride in reaching the final. Meanwhile, coach Sarina Wiegman was celebrated for leading England to European victory.