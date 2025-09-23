Left Menu

Ousmane Dembele Shines Bright with Ballon d’Or Triumph

Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon d’Or, highlighting a successful season with PSG, who also claimed several team honors. He was praised for overcoming challenges and expressed gratitude to his team and family. Aitana Bonmati was awarded the women's Ballon d’Or for the third consecutive time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 03:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 03:22 IST
Ousmane Dembele Shines Bright with Ballon d’Or Triumph
Ousmane Dembele

On a night of football glory, Ousmane Dembele was crowned the world's best player, taking home the coveted Ballon d'Or for his stellar performances with Paris St Germain (PSG). The French forward, who played a pivotal role in PSG's Champions League victory, became the sixth Frenchman to receive the award since Karim Benzema in 2022.

Dembele's triumph was shared with his PSG teammates and coach Luis Enrique, who guided the team to a historic treble of victories, including Ligue 1 and the French Cup. 'It's an incredible honor to receive this award, especially having it presented by football legend Ronaldinho,' said an emotional Dembele at the Paris ceremony.

The same event marked another milestone for women's football as Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati clinched her third consecutive Ballon d'Or. Despite not winning the Champions League this year, Bonmati expressed pride in reaching the final. Meanwhile, coach Sarina Wiegman was celebrated for leading England to European victory.

TRENDING

1
US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Communication

US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Commun...

 China
2
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

 Global
3
Kolkata's Deluge: Torrential Rains Paralyze City

Kolkata's Deluge: Torrential Rains Paralyze City

 India
4
Custodial Death Sparks Controversy in Cuttack

Custodial Death Sparks Controversy in Cuttack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025