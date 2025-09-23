Left Menu

Bledisloe Cup Boost: All Blacks Bounce Back from Record Defeat!

The All Blacks aim to retain the Bledisloe Cup against Australia, moving past their record loss to South Africa. Despite the recent setback, the team remains confident, focusing on strategy improvements. Key players and coaches are dedicated to regaining their top form for the upcoming match.

Updated: 23-09-2025 09:07 IST
Bledisloe Cup Boost: All Blacks Bounce Back from Record Defeat!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The All Blacks are determined to secure the Bledisloe Cup against Australia, leaving behind the sting of their historic loss to South Africa, assistant coach Jason Holland mentioned on Tuesday.

Having dominated the trans-Tasman trophy since 2003, the All Blacks are set to achieve their 23rd consecutive victory with a win over the Wallabies in Saturday's Rugby Championship face-off at Eden Park. Despite a significant 43-10 defeat to the Springboks in Wellington, Holland expresses little doubt about the team's morale.

Coach Holland emphasized the squad's resilience and strategic adjustments. Australia currently leads the Rugby Championship with 11 points, followed closely by South Africa and New Zealand. The All Blacks are focusing on finding a better balance between kicking and running plays, with the potential return of scrumhalf Cameron Roigard adding to their tactical options.

