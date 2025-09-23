Dinesh Karthik to Lead India at Hong Kong Sixes

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has been named the captain of the Indian team for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes tournament, as announced by the event organizers on Tuesday.

The fast-paced short-format competition is slated to kick off on November 7, promising an exciting spectacle for fans.

Renowned for his international experience and leadership acumen, Karthik's appointment is expected to enhance the tournament's appeal. Celebrating his new role, Karthik expressed honor and eagerness to lead a talented group of players aiming to bring delight and spirited performances to the cricket field.

