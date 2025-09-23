From Goalie to Guru: PR Sreejesh's Coaching Ambitions

Legendary hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has set his sights on becoming the chief coach of India's senior national team within the next five years. Currently, he is serving as the head coach of the junior men's team, where he believes he will gain the necessary experience and maturity for the senior role.

Sreejesh, who has played hockey for 25 years, considers the junior level an ideal learning platform. "Coaching is new to me," he remarked, emphasizing the importance of patience and fundamentals at the sub-junior level. Having completed the FIH Level 3 coaching course, Sreejesh aims to lead the senior team after additional years of experience.

In preparation for the junior World Cup, scheduled in Chennai and Madurai, Sreejesh is guiding his team through the Sultan of Johor Cup. He also encourages players to think beyond hockey, recommending books like "Relentless" by Tim S Grover to curb mobile addiction and inspire passion and hard work.

(With inputs from agencies.)