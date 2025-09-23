Left Menu

Gianluigi Donnarumma: From PSG Champion to Manchester City's New Star

Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma, after contributing to PSG's Champions League win, transferred to Manchester City. Despite wanting to stay, the move was announced at the Ballon d'Or. He signed a five-year contract and reported feeling welcomed by Manchester City's team, calling them an 'extraordinary club'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:47 IST
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma, the goalkeeper who played a pivotal role in Paris St Germain's first Champions League victory, has made a high-profile transfer to Manchester City during the off-season.

Although he expressed a desire to remain with PSG, Donnarumma's switch to City was confirmed during the Ballon d'Or ceremony, where he received the Yashin trophy as the season's top goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old signed a five-year contract with Manchester City, where he instantly felt at home, praising the club's players and management as exceptional and welcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

