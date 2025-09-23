Left Menu

Dinesh Karthik to Lead Team India at Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Dinesh Karthik, renowned for his international cricket prowess, will captain Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, as announced by Cricket Hong Kong, China. Karthik's leadership is expected to enhance the tournament's appeal and competitive spirit, drawing in cricket fans worldwide to this prestigious event.

Dinesh Karthik (Image: Cricket Hong Kong). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dinesh Karthik has been appointed as the captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Cricket Hong Kong, China, revealed on Tuesday. Scheduled from November 7 to November 9, the tournament will showcase Karthik's international experience, leadership acumen, and explosive batting style, promising an elevated competitive spirit.

Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, expressed excitement over Karthik's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Dinesh Karthik as the captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. His leadership and wealth of experience will add immense value to the competition, attracting fans globally to this spectacular cricketing festival."

Rajneesh Chopra, Co-Founder of Arivaa Sports, also shared pride in Karthik leading India at the Hong Kong Sixes, praising his ability to thrive under pressure as ideal for the format. The 2025 event is set to showcase fast-paced cricket, international stars, and unparalleled entertainment, solidifying its status as a premier short-format tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

