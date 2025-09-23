Left Menu

Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan

The Asia Cup Super Fours match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan showcased a competitive scoreboard. Sri Lanka ended their innings at 133/8 in 20 overs, with notable performances by Kamindu Mendis. Pakistan's adept bowling attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, played a pivotal role in restricting the Sri Lankan lineup.

23-09-2025
The Asia Cup Super Fours match on Tuesday between Sri Lanka and Pakistan turned out to be a tightly-contested clash, filled with intense moments and remarkable performances.

Sri Lanka, batting first, posted a total of 133 for 8 in their allocated 20 overs. Kamindu Mendis stood out with a commendable 50, though the team struggled to gain momentum against Pakistan's formidable bowling attack.

Pakistan's bowlers, especially Shaheen Afridi, executed their strategies meticulously, with Afridi taking three wickets for 28 runs. This fine performance pinned Sri Lanka on the back foot, setting up an intriguing chase.

