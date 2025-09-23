Left Menu

Charm Offensive: Europe's Ryder Cup Team Seeks American Support

Europe's Ryder Cup team launched a charm offensive in New York, interacting with American fans at Bethpage Black Golf Course before their match-play competition. Captain Luke Donald and his team sought to win over fans by engaging with them during practice, hoping to gain support in the traditionally American-leaning event.

In a strategic move ahead of the Ryder Cup, Europe's golf team engaged with American fans in New York, hoping to counter the host team's home advantage. Greeting fans with smiles and autographs on Tuesday, they aimed to win hearts at Bethpage Black Golf Course.

The European team last claimed victory on American soil at the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah.' Captain Luke Donald stressed the importance of embracing local culture and values to foster goodwill among the supporters. 'We're the visitors,' he remarked, underscoring their effort to gain favor before the tournament kicks off on Friday.

Donald, who had previously connected with New Yorkers via a themed Halloween costume, emphasized their respect for New York. As patriotism filled the atmosphere, with fans donning red, white, and blue and U.S. anthems playing, the European team prepared to compete and entertain on and off the course.

