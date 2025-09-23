US Ryder Cup Players Turn Stipend Debate into Charitable Endeavor

A debate has emerged over the new payment structure for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, with players, including Scottie Scheffler, vowing to donate their stipends to charities close to their hearts. This marks the first time that U.S. team members will receive $200,000 individually, alongside $300,000 designated for charity.

Players like Xander Schauffele remain positive despite the criticism, highlighting the joy of representing their country and the opportunity to support meaningful causes. Critics point out the European team's lack of financial incentives, but players are resolute in their charitable intentions.

Some, such as Patrick Cantlay, push back against the financial focus, insisting the charitable aspect is more important. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley justified the payment structure as modernizing the event, aligning it with contemporary expectations while maintaining a focus on philanthropy.

(With inputs from agencies.)