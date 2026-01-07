Left Menu

PGA of America CEO Steps Down to Prioritize Family

PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague is resigning from his role to care for his mother and mother-in-law. He will remain an advisor during the transition to a new CEO. Sprague, who was appointed CEO in December 2024, has held various leadership roles within the organization since 1993.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:24 IST
Derek Sprague, CEO of PGA of America, has announced his decision to resign from his position to prioritize family responsibilities. Sprague expressed the need to be near his mother and mother-in-law to assist with their care, a priority that became evident at his daughter's recent wedding in upstate New York.

Despite stepping down, Sprague will continue to support the transition to a new CEO, ensuring continuity in the organization. Sprague's contributions to the PGA of America span decades, with roles ranging from board member to president prior to his CEO appointment in December 2024.

The PGA of America, distinct from the PGA Tour, organizes major tournaments like the Ryder Cup. Sprague's leadership roles and previous experience as TPC Sawgrass' general manager underscore his significant influence within golf's administrative landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

