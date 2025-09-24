Pakistan's Batting Struggle Against Spin Mastery
In a cricket match, Pakistan scored 138/5 in 18 overs with notable contributions from Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz. The Sri Lankan bowlers, particularly Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, showcased impressive spin bowling to restrict Pakistan's total with their crucial wickets.
In a recent cricket encounter, Pakistan's innings concluded at 138/5 from 18 overs, displaying a mix of resilience and challenges. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman provided a brief yet valuable start, both succumbing to Maheesh Theekshana's precision bowling.
The real test, however, came from Wanindu Hasaranga, whose spin proficiency dismantled the middle-order by claiming significant wickets, including those of Saim Ayub and Salman Agha.
Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz's unbeaten contributions brought Pakistan to a respectable total, while Sri Lanka's bowling attack, spearheaded by Theekshana and Hasaranga, displayed a commendable defense of their innings.
(With inputs from agencies.)