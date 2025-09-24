Pakistan's Batting Struggle Against Spin Mastery

In a recent cricket encounter, Pakistan's innings concluded at 138/5 from 18 overs, displaying a mix of resilience and challenges. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman provided a brief yet valuable start, both succumbing to Maheesh Theekshana's precision bowling.

The real test, however, came from Wanindu Hasaranga, whose spin proficiency dismantled the middle-order by claiming significant wickets, including those of Saim Ayub and Salman Agha.

Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz's unbeaten contributions brought Pakistan to a respectable total, while Sri Lanka's bowling attack, spearheaded by Theekshana and Hasaranga, displayed a commendable defense of their innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)