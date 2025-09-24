Left Menu

League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

In a thrilling League Cup night, Liverpool triumphed over Southampton with new signing Alexander Isak scoring his debut goal. Ekitike's late winner secured victory before he saw red for a goal celebration. Other highlights included Chelsea overcoming Lincoln City and Cardiff upsetting Burnley.

Updated: 24-09-2025 02:44 IST
On a dramatic League Cup evening, Liverpool celebrated a significant 2-1 win against Southampton at Anfield. Swedish striker Alexander Isak, a record transfer from Newcastle United, netted his inaugural goal for the Reds.

The match witnessed a late winner from Hugo Ekitike, who ensured Liverpool's continued unbeaten streak. However, the euphoria was short-lived as Ekitike received a second yellow card for a shirtless celebration, leading to his dismissal.

Elsewhere, Chelsea overcame a potential upset against Lincoln City, while Cardiff City shocked top-flight Burnley. Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion cruised past Barnsley, and Wrexham provided their Hollywood owners with more to celebrate with a win over Reading.

