League Cup Drama: Goals, Red Cards, and Upsets

On a dramatic League Cup evening, Liverpool celebrated a significant 2-1 win against Southampton at Anfield. Swedish striker Alexander Isak, a record transfer from Newcastle United, netted his inaugural goal for the Reds.

The match witnessed a late winner from Hugo Ekitike, who ensured Liverpool's continued unbeaten streak. However, the euphoria was short-lived as Ekitike received a second yellow card for a shirtless celebration, leading to his dismissal.

Elsewhere, Chelsea overcame a potential upset against Lincoln City, while Cardiff City shocked top-flight Burnley. Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion cruised past Barnsley, and Wrexham provided their Hollywood owners with more to celebrate with a win over Reading.

(With inputs from agencies.)