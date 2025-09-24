Hockey India League: UP Rudras Franchise Revitalize

The Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Council has stepped in to manage the UP Rudras franchise operations after the team pulled out from the 2026 season, citing financial hurdles. This decision aims to secure player involvement and preserve the competitive integrity of the league.

The Rudras' withdrawal earlier in the week prompted swift action from the Governing Council, which will oversee the team's affairs until a new franchise owner is secured. The Council expressed openness to dialogue with interested parties keen on acquiring the franchise.

With a roster featuring notable players like Indian vice-captain Hardik Singh and Uttar Pradesh's Lalit Upadhyay, the Council's intervention ensures their participation in the Hero HIL 2026, while reinforcing the league's balance. HIL's return follows a 2017 suspension due to previous financial and team ownership challenges.

