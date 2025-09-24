Left Menu

A-League Betting Scandal: Players Penalized

Former Macarthur Bulls players Clayton Lewis and Kearyn Baccus were fined for their involvement in a betting scandal where yellow cards were manipulated in A-League matches. Both admitted to receiving payments from their captain, Ulises Davila. They received a conditional release order, avoiding conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:22 IST
In a recent development in the A-League betting scandal, former Macarthur Bulls players Clayton Lewis and Kearyn Baccus have been fined A$10,000 each for their roles in manipulating match outcomes through yellow card incidents. The decision was announced in a Sydney courtroom on Wednesday, following their guilty pleas for engaging in conduct aimed at corrupting betting event outcomes.

The controversy stems from payments received by the players from their team captain, Ulises Davila, to ensure yellow cards were shown during several matches in late 2023. Davila, yet to enter his pleas, faces charges on nine counts and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Lewis and Baccus have been handed a two-year conditional release order, a non-custodial sentence that permits them to remain within the community under specific conditions. This sentencing follows closely on the heels of former Western United midfielder Riku Danzaki's conviction for fraud in a similar scheme, highlighting an unsettling trend in A-League match-fixing activities.

