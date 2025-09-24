India vs Nepal: A Clash of Young Titans in SAFF U17 Semi-Finals
India's unbeaten streak faces a stern test against Nepal in the SAFF U17 Championship semi-final. Having dominated Group B, the Blue Colts are poised for a tough face-off with Nepal, who secured their spot after a mixed group stage performance. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes emphasizes composure and strategy in this knockout stage.
India's impeccable run in the group stage of the SAFF U17 Championship is set for a challenging encounter as they gear up to face Nepal in the semi-final at the Racecourse International Stadium.
The Blue Colts, having topped Group B with wins against Maldives, Bhutan, and Pakistan, enter the match with a strong sense of confidence and momentum.
Head coach Bibiano Fernandes, heartened by the team's resilience in the high-pressure clash against Pakistan, stresses the importance of composure and adherence to strategy against Nepal, a formidable opponent with talented players.
