India vs Nepal: A Clash of Young Titans in SAFF U17 Semi-Finals

India's unbeaten streak faces a stern test against Nepal in the SAFF U17 Championship semi-final. Having dominated Group B, the Blue Colts are poised for a tough face-off with Nepal, who secured their spot after a mixed group stage performance. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes emphasizes composure and strategy in this knockout stage.

Colombo | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India's impeccable run in the group stage of the SAFF U17 Championship is set for a challenging encounter as they gear up to face Nepal in the semi-final at the Racecourse International Stadium.

The Blue Colts, having topped Group B with wins against Maldives, Bhutan, and Pakistan, enter the match with a strong sense of confidence and momentum.

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes, heartened by the team's resilience in the high-pressure clash against Pakistan, stresses the importance of composure and adherence to strategy against Nepal, a formidable opponent with talented players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

