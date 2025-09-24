India vs Nepal: A Clash of Young Titans in SAFF U17 Semi-Finals

India's impeccable run in the group stage of the SAFF U17 Championship is set for a challenging encounter as they gear up to face Nepal in the semi-final at the Racecourse International Stadium.

The Blue Colts, having topped Group B with wins against Maldives, Bhutan, and Pakistan, enter the match with a strong sense of confidence and momentum.

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes, heartened by the team's resilience in the high-pressure clash against Pakistan, stresses the importance of composure and adherence to strategy against Nepal, a formidable opponent with talented players.

(With inputs from agencies.)