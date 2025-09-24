Left Menu

Hugo Ekitike's Emotional Goal Celebration Sparks Controversy

Hugo Ekitike apologized to Liverpool fans after being sent off for celebrating his decisive goal against Southampton. Liverpool coach Arne Slot criticized the celebration as unnecessary and immature. Ekitike, having previously been booked, will miss the next match due to a red card for removing his shirt in celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Hugo Ekitike issued an apology to Liverpool supporters after being ejected from a match for his enthusiastic celebration following a game-winning goal against Southampton in the English League Cup.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot lambasted the French forward's antics as both "needless" and "stupid." The consequence of Ekitike's actions includes missing the upcoming Premier League match against Crystal Palace after receiving a red card for taking off his shirt while celebrating a late goal in Liverpool's 2-1 triumph.

Expressing remorse, Ekitike shared his sentiments on Instagram, admitting, "The emotion got the better of me tonight. My apologies to all the Red family." The forward, who joined Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt for $93.5 million in July, will now face scrutiny as he accrues his fifth goal in eight games amidst growing criticism for his lack of composure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

