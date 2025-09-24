Hugo Ekitike's Emotional Goal Celebration Sparks Controversy

Hugo Ekitike issued an apology to Liverpool supporters after being ejected from a match for his enthusiastic celebration following a game-winning goal against Southampton in the English League Cup.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot lambasted the French forward's antics as both "needless" and "stupid." The consequence of Ekitike's actions includes missing the upcoming Premier League match against Crystal Palace after receiving a red card for taking off his shirt while celebrating a late goal in Liverpool's 2-1 triumph.

Expressing remorse, Ekitike shared his sentiments on Instagram, admitting, "The emotion got the better of me tonight. My apologies to all the Red family." The forward, who joined Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt for $93.5 million in July, will now face scrutiny as he accrues his fifth goal in eight games amidst growing criticism for his lack of composure.

