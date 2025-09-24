Abhishek Sharma Shines Amidst India's Chaotic Batting Display

Abhishek Sharma's masterclass performance of 75 runs off 37 balls highlighted India's innings in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Wednesday. However, inconsistent batting from his teammates saw the team restricted to a par score of 168 for six, despite Sharma's blistering effort.

Sharma's six fours and five massive sixes had India cruising at 72 for no loss during the powerplay. His dream innings was cut short by Rishad Hossain's agile fielding, which shifted the game's momentum. Despite an optimistic start, other key batters, including Gill, Varma, and Yadav, succumbed to poor shot selection.

Bangladesh capitalized on these errors, with commendable bowling from Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahaman. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain's critical overs further dented India's resolve, capturing two pivotal wickets. As India's aggressive strategy faltered, Bangladesh clawed back, setting up a tight contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)