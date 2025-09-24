Mustafizur Rahman Joins Elite T20I Wicket Club

Bangladesh's illustrious pacer Mustafizur Rahman has cemented his place among cricket's legends by becoming the fourth bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets. His milestone achievement came during a gripping Super Fours match against India at the Asia Cup in Dubai, where he bowled an impressive 1/33 in his four-over spell.

Now Bangladesh's highest T20I wicket-taker, Rahman overtook Shakib Al Hasan's record after a thrilling dismissal of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav. With 118 matches under his belt, Rahman shares the third spot for most T20I wickets with New Zealand's Ish Sodhi, trailing Tim Southee and Rashid Khan.

India kicked off their innings sluggishly but soon gathered momentum to notch 72 runs in the powerplay. However, Bangladesh's strategic bowling restricted them to a total of 168/6, despite Abhishek Sharma's valiant efforts and top score of 75. The match spotlighted Rahman's extraordinary contribution to his team's success.