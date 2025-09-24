Left Menu

Mustafizur Rahman Joins Elite T20I Wicket Club

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman joins an elite group with 150 T20I wickets after a notable performance against India. Surpassing Shakib Al Hasan, Rahman becomes Bangladesh's top wicket-taker in the format. Despite a strong start, India ended with a modest total, thanks to Bangladesh's effective bowling strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:39 IST
Mustafizur Rahman Joins Elite T20I Wicket Club
Bangladesh qucik Mustafizur Rahman in action (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bangladesh's illustrious pacer Mustafizur Rahman has cemented his place among cricket's legends by becoming the fourth bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets. His milestone achievement came during a gripping Super Fours match against India at the Asia Cup in Dubai, where he bowled an impressive 1/33 in his four-over spell.

Now Bangladesh's highest T20I wicket-taker, Rahman overtook Shakib Al Hasan's record after a thrilling dismissal of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav. With 118 matches under his belt, Rahman shares the third spot for most T20I wickets with New Zealand's Ish Sodhi, trailing Tim Southee and Rashid Khan.

India kicked off their innings sluggishly but soon gathered momentum to notch 72 runs in the powerplay. However, Bangladesh's strategic bowling restricted them to a total of 168/6, despite Abhishek Sharma's valiant efforts and top score of 75. The match spotlighted Rahman's extraordinary contribution to his team's success.

TRENDING

1
Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions

Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions

 Spain
2
Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?

Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?

 Global
3
Qatar and Saudi Arabia's $89 Million Boost for Syria

Qatar and Saudi Arabia's $89 Million Boost for Syria

 Global
4
Supreme Court Grants Temporary Reprieve to Canadian Ostriches Facing Cull

Supreme Court Grants Temporary Reprieve to Canadian Ostriches Facing Cull

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025