Mustafizur Rahman Joins Elite Club with 150 T20I Wickets

Bangladesh's versatile fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, achieved a significant career milestone by becoming the fourth player to claim 150 T20I wickets. His latest accomplishment came during a match against India in the Super Fours fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai.

Mustafizur emerged with figures of 1/33 following his four-over spell and became Bangladesh's leading T20I wicket-taker, surpassing Shakib Al Hasan's record of 149 wickets. His exceptional figures of 6/10 against the United States in 2024 are the best in the format among pacers.

The 30-year-old pacer is now level with New Zealand's Ish Sodhi as the joint third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, trailing only Tim Southee (164) and Rashid Khan (173). Over 118 appearances, Mustafizur has taken 150 wickets at an average of 20.65, maintaining an economy rate of 7.30.