India Dominates Bangladesh to Secure Asia Cup Final Berth

In a decisive Super 4s match, India defeated Bangladesh by 41 runs to secure a spot in the Asia Cup final. Abhishek Sharma's explosive 75 and Kuldeep Yadav's three-wicket haul were pivotal. Bangladesh, chasing 169, fell short with Saif Hassan top-scoring. Sri Lanka's exit was confirmed.

Updated: 25-09-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:04 IST
India Dominates Bangladesh to Secure Asia Cup Final Berth
In an impressive performance on Wednesday, India outclassed Bangladesh by 41 runs in a Super 4s match, securing a spot in the Asia Cup final. Abhishek Sharma played a key role with a scintillating 75, while Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional bowling figures of 3/18 left Bangladesh struggling.

Chasing a target of 169, Bangladesh was dismissed for 127 in 19.3 overs. Saif Hassan emerged as their standout performer, scoring 69 off 51 balls, yet it wasn't enough to steer his team to victory. India's bowlers, notably Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel, effectively dismantled the opposition.

This victory confirms Sri Lanka's exit from the tournament, while the upcoming match between Pakistan and Bangladesh becomes a decisive encounter to determine who will face India in the summit clash this Sunday.

