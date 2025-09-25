Bangladesh Succumbs in Under 20 Overs: A Tale of Wickets

Bangladesh's cricket team struggled in their innings against India, being bowled out for 127 in just 19.3 overs. Saif Hassan was the standout performer, scoring 69 runs, while Tanzid Hasan added 1 before being caught.

On the bowling front, India's Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav delivered spectacular performances, with Yadav claiming three wickets. Other key wickets fell to Patel and Varun Chakravarthy, severely limiting Bangladesh's score potential.

Despite some resistance from the Bangladeshi lineup, the aggressive Indian bowling attack led to a rapid collapse of wickets, marking a decisive moment in the match.

