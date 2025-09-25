Left Menu

Bangladesh Succumbs in Under 20 Overs: A Tale of Wickets

Bangladesh was all out for 127 runs in 19.3 overs against India. Notable scorers were Saif Hassan with 69 runs and Tanzid Hasan with 1 run. Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took crucial wickets to restrict Bangladesh's innings, leading to the fall of all wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bangladesh's cricket team struggled in their innings against India, being bowled out for 127 in just 19.3 overs. Saif Hassan was the standout performer, scoring 69 runs, while Tanzid Hasan added 1 before being caught.

On the bowling front, India's Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav delivered spectacular performances, with Yadav claiming three wickets. Other key wickets fell to Patel and Varun Chakravarthy, severely limiting Bangladesh's score potential.

Despite some resistance from the Bangladeshi lineup, the aggressive Indian bowling attack led to a rapid collapse of wickets, marking a decisive moment in the match.

