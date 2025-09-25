Giovanni Leoni's Debut Dream Dashed by Injury

Liverpool's new defender, Giovanni Leoni, is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a serious injury during his debut match for the club. The 18-year-old, who was signed for £26 million from Parma, has a suspected anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, which was reported by the British media.

Leoni made a strong impression in the League Cup match against Southampton, but his promising start was abruptly halted in the 81st minute. He landed awkwardly after a challenge and had to be stretchered off the pitch. Despite the setback, Leoni communicated his resolve to come back stronger in a heartfelt social media message, thanking fans for their unwavering support.

Such injuries typically keep players out for six to nine months, putting the promising defender's future appearances on hold. Leoni remains optimistic about returning to Anfield's magical atmosphere as soon as recovery allows.

(With inputs from agencies.)