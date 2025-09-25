Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Takes Helm as India A Captain Against Australia

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as India A captain for a one-day series against Australia. While away from red-ball cricket due to back issues, he joins key players in the squad. Rajat Patidar leads the Rest of India in the Irani Cup, with Iyer's fitness a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:24 IST
Shreyas Iyer has been named the captain of India's A team for a three-match one-day series against Australia in Kanpur, taking place from September 30. This move positions him for future leadership roles in the senior team despite stepping back from red-ball cricket for six months due to back problems.

Iyer communicated his red-ball cricket hiatus to BCCI's chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, attributing it to persistent back spasms following surgery. The India A squad includes notable players such as Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, and Ayush Badoni, while Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh will join for later matches.

Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar steps up as captain for the Rest of India squad in the Irani Cup against Vidarbha, following Iyer's decision to focus on building strength and endurance, leading to his exclusion from selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

