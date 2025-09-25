Shreyas Iyer Takes Helm as India A Captain Against Australia

Shreyas Iyer has been named the captain of India's A team for a three-match one-day series against Australia in Kanpur, taking place from September 30. This move positions him for future leadership roles in the senior team despite stepping back from red-ball cricket for six months due to back problems.

Iyer communicated his red-ball cricket hiatus to BCCI's chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, attributing it to persistent back spasms following surgery. The India A squad includes notable players such as Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, and Ayush Badoni, while Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh will join for later matches.

Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar steps up as captain for the Rest of India squad in the Irani Cup against Vidarbha, following Iyer's decision to focus on building strength and endurance, leading to his exclusion from selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)