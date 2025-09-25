Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Amid Fitness Challenges
Shreyas Iyer has been appointed captain of India's A team for the one-day series against Australia A in Kanpur. He's taking a six-month hiatus from red-ball cricket to focus on fitness after recurrent back issues. Despite challenges, Iyer is seen as a future leader in Indian cricket.
Shreyas Iyer has been appointed the captain of the India A team for their upcoming one-day series against Australia A, starting September 30 in Kanpur. Iyer, however, has decided to step back from red-ball cricket for six months to address lingering back issues that have affected his performance.
Iyer recently communicated to BCCI's chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, about his back stiffness issues, resulting in his temporary withdrawal from red-ball formats. Meanwhile, key players like Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, and others comprise the India A squad, providing Iyer an opportunity to display his leadership skills.
This decision comes amidst speculations of Iyer being groomed as a future leader for the national 50-over team, currently captained by Rohit Sharma. The upcoming series against Australia A serves as a proving ground for his leadership potential, with the main squad being supplemented by players like Tilak Varma post the Asia Cup.
Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A: A Glimpse into Future Leadership
Shreyas Iyer named India A captain for three-match one-day series against Australia A from September 30 in Kanpur.
